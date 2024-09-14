Bıden says Putin will not win in Ukraine war

US President Joe Biden said Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not prevail in his war with Ukraine.

"The United States is committed to standing with you to help Ukraine as it defends against Russia's onslaught of aggression. It's clear that Putin will not prevail in this war. The people of Ukraine will prevail," Biden said at a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Biden, who is hosting Starmer at the White House, said the leaders would discuss work to secure a deal in the Middle East, the release of hostages, an immediate cease-fire and an increase of the flow of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

"And thirdly, we're going to be talking about the Indo-Pacific. No region is more important for our future, and I'm so proud of our AUKUS partnership with Australia, the last three years, we've made the region more free, open and secure," he added, referring to the Australia, the UK and US partnership.

Starmer said he thinks the next few weeks and months could be "crucial" for Ukraine, and it is "very important" that they support Ukraine in this "vital war of freedom."

"And so, I look forward to discussing that with you the Middle East, of course, again, vital over the coming weeks and months and elsewhere in the world. I think that historically, we've shown the strength of our relationship, that we are strategically aligned.

"We have common cause on these global issues, and therefore it's very important for us to have this opportunity to talk them through, not just as a matter of fact but also the wider strategy that underpins them," he added.

Asked about Putin's comments about a potential direct war with Russia, Biden said: "I don't think much about Vladimir Putin."

This is the second time Starmer has been to the White House to meet Biden.

A readout will be released following the leaders' meeting.














