Police arrest son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit

Norwegian police said Saturday that the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit was arrested again on suspicion of violating a restraining order against his ex-girlfriend.

Marius Borg Hoiby was initially detained on Aug. 4 on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend. He later confessed that he had been drunk and was struggling with mental health problems.

Hoiby's lawyer said earlier that his client denies any wrongdoing, according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

Police now suspect 27-year-old Hoiby of crimes against three other victims, including domestic abuse of two women and threats to another person.

Hoiby, born in 1997 from Mette-Marit's previous relationship before she married Crown Prince Haakon in 2001, grew up with Haakon and Mette-Marit's children, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus.