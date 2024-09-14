ABDELMADJID TEBBOUNE OFFICIALLY REELECTED TO 2ND TERM AS ALGERIAS PRESIDENT

 Contact Us
Abdelmadjid Tebboune officially reelected to 2nd term as Algeria's president

Published September 14,2024
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune (AA Photo)

Algeria's Constitutional Council announced on Saturday that Abdelmadjid Tebboune has been reelected to a second five-year term as president.

Constitutional Council President Omar Belhadj announced the final results on national television, confirming Tebboune's decisive victory with an absolute majority, securing 84.30% of the vote in the presidential election held last Sunday.

The final voter turnout for the election was 46.10% of eligible voters.

Tebboune received 7,976,291 votes out of a total of 11,226,065 ballots cast, giving him a significant advantage over his competitors.