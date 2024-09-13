Ukraine summons Mongolian diplomat for not arresting Putin on visit to country

Ukraine summoned on Thursday evening a senior Mongolian diplomat over his nation's refusal to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin under the International Criminal Court warrant during his visit to the neighboring country earlier this month.

"On September 12, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine lodged a demarche to the Mongolian side during the meeting with Director General of the Department of Europe and Africa of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia Gankhuurai Battungalag, who was summoned by the Ukrainian side to arrive in Kyiv from Ulaanbaatar," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine expressed "profound disappointment" with Mongolia's decision not to honor its obligations under the Rome Statute by failing to execute the warrant.

"Ukraine will not leave such actions without proper reaction. The decision of Mongolia will be taken into account while forming policy approaches to development of bilateral relations, as well as Ukraine's position on support of this country within international formats," it said.

The ministry said Ukraine still remains hopeful that Mongolia will take meaningful steps to restore the "traditionally friendly and constructive relations."

Putin visited Ulaanbaatar on Sept. 3 to mark the 85th anniversary of Russia and Mongolia's joint victory over Japan during the battles of Khalkhin Gol in World War II.

It was Putin's first visit to a country that is member of the ICC since the tribunal issued a warrant for his arrest in March 2023.









