Situation in Gaza 'biggest historical scandal,' former French premier says

A former French prime minister described the situation in Gaza as the "biggest historical scandal" and criticized France's position in the conflict.

"We no longer have a voice in the international scene," Dominique de Villepin told broadcaster France Inter on Thursday.

"(The situation in) Ukraine is accelerating and worsening. Gaza is undoubtedly the biggest historical scandal … It is a true scandal in terms of democracy. All of this in the name of what? In the name of war. 'Ah, it is war, it is like that.' Alright, but it is not exactly a war like others in Gaza, since it is the civilian populations that are dying. We are in absurdity, and France erases itself," he said.

Israel has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians in the besieged enclave since a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas last October. The actions have led to mass destruction, displacement, shortages of food and spread of disease.

Dominique de Villepin, who served from 2005-2007, lashed out at the killing of civilians and said bodies, hearts, souls, and heads were "in pieces" in Gaza.

He criticized Israel for creating the circumstances for a reoccupation of the enclave, from where it withdrew in 2005.

"Israel regained possession of Gaza … Gaza is completely besieged. At a moment where the West Bank is also decomposing as we see it in the north of the West Bank, and the south of the West Bank, we are facing a true time bomb," the former premier added.

Asked about what France and Europe could possibly do to help solve the conflict, he said they have levers in terms of armament and economy.

But possible solutions such as trade restrictions are not implemented for several reasons, the former premier said, adding: "It is the same problem in Ukraine and Gaza. We do not have a political objective. Israel does not have any political objectives. And when you do not have political objectives, all you know is to wage war."















