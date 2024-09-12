Security of Europe, Asia cannot be separated: NATO military chief

Admiral Rob Bauer, chairman of the NATO Military Committee, emphasized the interconnected nature of global security at the Seoul Defense Dialogue on Wednesday, saying "the security of Europe and Asia cannot be separated."

Speaking at the 13th edition of the dialogue, Bauer pointed to "the most dangerous world in decades, with the highest number of conflicts since the Second World War"

He said the current global security landscape is marked by significant challenges, including the war in Ukraine and rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.

Bauer said Russia's war on Ukraine is not just a regional conflict but has global repercussions that threaten the rules-based international order established after the Second World War.

He also condemned North Korea's ballistic missile tests as violations of UN Security Council resolutions.

Calling for unity in the face of rising conflicts, he said "the best response to these rising levels of conflicts and growing insecurity is to stand together firmer than ever."

Bauer also stressed the importance of deterrence, comparing it to "the seven-foot-tall bouncer in front of the nightclub who makes you think twice about whether you want to force yourself in."

The Seoul Defense Dialogue is a multilateral security platform hosted by South Korea's Ministry of National Defense.











