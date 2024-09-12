NO MORE MONEY FOR NETANYAHUS WAR MACHINE: US SENATOR

The US should stop funding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war in the Gaza Strip, Senator Bernie Sanders said Wednesday.

"This week: 19 people killed & scores injured in a strike in a 'humanitarian zone' in Gaza. An American shot in the head in the West Bank. Now, another school bombed, killing 14 people, including 6 UN aid workers.

"Enough is enough. No more money for Netanyahu's war machine," Sanders said on X.

Israel forces killed Turkish American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, during a protest last Friday against illegal Israeli settlements in the town of Beita outside of Nablus.

While Eygi's killing provoked a worldwide reaction, US President Joe Biden called the shooting of Eygi by an Israeli sniper an "accident," adding the bullet apparently "ricocheted off the ground, and she got hit."

Later, Biden, who has not spoken with her family to offer his condolences yet, said he was "outraged and deeply saddened" by the killing, adding: "There must be full accountability. And Israel must do more to ensure that incidents like this never happen again."

Sanders has long criticized the Biden administration for providing support to Israel in its ongoing war in the besieged Gaza Strip, where more than 41,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed since last Oct. 7.











