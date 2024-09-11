Over 11,700 civilians killed in Ukraine since start of Russian war: UN official

The UN said Tuesday that more than 11,700 civilians have been killed since the start of Russia's war in Ukraine in February 2022, urging leaders preparing for the 79th General Assembly session to seize all opportunities to end the conflict.

"Regrettably, two and a half years since the escalation of this war, the situation only continues to worsen. The death toll is mounting. Human suffering continues at intolerable levels," Acting Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Joyce Msuya said at a UN Security Council session.

The session, which was held at the request of France and Ecuador, addressed Russia's attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

Msuya emphasized that 10 million people have been forcibly displaced in Ukraine and large-scale attacks have been ongoing across the country since Aug. 26.

"We are deeply concerned by the recent expansion of fighting to new areas on both sides of the Ukraine-Russia border," she said.

Noting that military operations in Russia's Kursk region have displaced 130,000 people, Msuya said that civilians and civilian infrastructure have also been targeted in this region.

"I must remind all parties of the obligation to take constant care to spare civilians and civilian objects as international humanitarian law demands," she said.

Emphasizing that the increase in military activities is hindering humanitarian operations and endangering aid workers, she expressed gratitude for an "almost $1.4 billion" donation for the humanitarian response in Ukraine.

"However, three-quarters of the way through the year, the Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan is still less than half funded. To sustain operations in an increasingly complex and dangerous environment, we urgently need donors to increase and accelerate flexible funding for the response," she said, adding that 14.6 million people across Ukraine need assistance.

Msuya further called on world leaders preparing for the 79th UN General Assembly session "to seize every opportunity to secure the decisions that will spare civilians and finally bring this war to an end."











