Turkish FM Fidan meets various counterparts in Cairo

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday met with his counterparts on the sidelines of an Arab League Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Fidan met with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, the ministry said on X.

Separately, Fidan also met with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the ministry said.

Fidan also met with his Tunisian counterpart Mohamed Ali Nafti, the ministry said separately on X.

No further information was provided on the meetings.

Fidan's participation in the 162nd session of the Arab League's Council of Foreign Ministers marks the first time this has happened in 13 years.