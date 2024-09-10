Poland’s defense minister calls for joint NATO response to Russian drone incursions

Poland's defense minister called for a joint NATO response to Russian drone incursions, local media reported Monday.

Pointing to incursions by Russian drones in NATO members Romania and Latvia's airspace over the weekend, which he said proved the severity of the situation, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said that NATO allies have been discussing the matter of a joint response to similar situations, the state-run PAP news agency reported.

However, no conclusions have been made yet, he added.

Kosiniak-Kamysz added that the country can react to Russian drones violating its airspace, but as a country of peace, it must meet certain criteria to respond.

He also noted that Poland has to arm and brace itself by purchasing the best air defense systems.

Kosiniak-Kamysz's remarks came after Poland's repeated deployment of F-16 fighter jets after cases of Russian missiles and drones breaching its airspace, the news agency said.