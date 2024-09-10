ICC PROSECUTOR SAYS ARREST WARRANTS MUST BE ISSUED WITH ‘UTMOST URGENCY’ FOR ISRAELS NETANYAHU, GALLANT, PLUS SINWAR

ICC prosecutor says arrest warrants must be issued with ‘utmost urgency’ for Israel's Netanyahu, Gallant, plus Sinwar

The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor has urged the court's Pre-Trial Chamber to issue arrest warrants "with utmost urgency" for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant as well as Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif.

The arrest warrants are "necessary to ensure that they do not obstruct or endanger the investigation or court proceedings, prevent the continuing commission of the crimes alleged and/or the commission of other Rome Statute crimes," Karim Khan wrote on Monday.

In May, Khan announced that the court was seeking arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant on charges of committing war crimes.

He has also requested warrants for three Hamas leaders: Sinwar, Deif, and Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in July while visiting Iran.

In his new submission, Khan withdrew the application for a warrant seeking the late Haniyeh.

However, he did not withdraw his request for an arrest warrant for Deif, a Hamas leader Israel claimed to have killed in July.

Khan said the prosecution is still collecting information on Deif's "reported death" and will withdraw its application "if sufficient and reliable information confirms his death."