Australia urges Israel to accept UN cease-fire deal

Australia on Tuesday urged Israel to accept the UN Security Council-backed cease-fire deal in the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

"A ceasefire in Gaza is desperately needed now," Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on X, as the Palestinian death toll in Gaza has climbed to nearly 41,000 since last Oct. 7.

Wong said she spoke to her Israeli counterpart Israel Katz on Monday night to reiterate Australia's view that "parties must agree to the UNSC-backed deal" for the protection of civilians, the release of hostages, to enable more aid, and prevent regional escalation.

The Israeli war on Gaza, following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas, nears one year with indiscriminate bombing of the coastal enclave by Tel Aviv.

However, any effort to establish a cease-fire in Gaza has failed.

The top Australian diplomat said that during her phone conversations with her counterparts from Saudi Arabia and Jordan last week, they "agreed (that) a ceasefire in Gaza was key to protecting civilians, securing the release of hostages and reducing tensions across the region."

"Australia will continue to work with countries of influence to press for peace," said Wong.

She also expressed Australia's "deep concern with the escalation of violence" in the occupied West Bank, and the inflammatory actions of far-right Israeli ministers.

"Ongoing illegal settlement activity and settler violence undermines the prospects of a just and enduring peace," she told the Israeli counterpart.

Wong also recalled that Canberra imposed sanctions on Israeli extremists and "will deny anyone identified as an extremist settler a visa to travel to Australia."

She said: "Two-state solution remains the only way to achieve long-term security and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians alike."



