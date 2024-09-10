2 more Palestinians killed by Israeli army fire in West Bank raid

Two more Palestinians were killed in an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Tulkarem on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said.



A ministry statement said that 10 other people were also injured by Israeli army fire during the raid.



The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said a medic was among those wounded in the Israeli raid.



According to the organization, Israeli forces surrounded an ambulance center in the city and ordered staff inside to leave.



Witnesses said a hospital was also besieged by Israeli forces during the raid amid an exchange of fire with armed Palestinians.



Palestinians shared videos of the raid, with one showing a military vehicle ordering citizens to close their businesses and return to their homes.



The Israeli army withdrew from Tulkarem and Jenin cities and their refugee camps on Friday after a 10-day military operation there. However, it later announced that its offensive in Jenin was still ongoing "until its objectives are achieved."



Tension has escalated across the West Bank amid Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 41,000, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7 last year.



At least 694 Palestinians have since been killed and over 5,700 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to Palestinian figures.









