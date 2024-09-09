New Zealand detects new mpox case, raising tally to 5 this year

A test tube labelled "Mpox virus positive" is held in this illustration taken August 20, 2024. (REUTERS File Photo)

New Zealand on Monday detected a new case of mpox, bringing the total number of confirmed cases of the virus to five this year, the Health Ministry said.

The newly confirmed case has a "likely" link to the recent Winter Pride Festival in Queenstown, public broadcaster Radio New Zealand reported citing the ministry.

The latest case brings the number of cases of mpox in the Pacific country to 54 since its outbreak in June 2022.

National clinical director Dr. Susan Jack said the National Public Health Service is investigating after several people who attended the event -- including Monday's case -- came into contact with people who later tested positive for mpox overseas.

"While it is possible that other cases may yet be confirmed, it's important to remember that mpox is a rare infection and the risk of it spreading widely in New Zealand remains low," she was quoted as saying.

Mpox is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with material contaminated with the virus. Patients often start exhibiting symptoms with a fever, enlarged lymph nodes, back pain, and muscle aches before a rash appears on the skin, according to the World Health Organization.

The WHO in August declared the mpox outbreak a global health emergency.