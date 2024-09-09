AMSTERDAMS TURKISH MOSQUE JOINS ‘NETHERLANDS’ LARGEST MUSEUM’ PROJECT, ATTRACTS TOURISTS

In a remarkable cultural initiative, Fatih Mosque in the Dutch capital Amsterdam has become part of the "Largest Museum of the Netherlands" project.

This innovative program, launched by Catharijneconvent National Museum, aims to increase visits to diverse places of worship across the country.

Fatih Mosque stands out in this project due to its unique history as a former church transformed into a mosque. This conversion story makes it one of the most intriguing structures in the initiative, attracting numerous visitors curious about its architectural and cultural evolution.

The project, encompassing various religious sites, not only enhances the cultural and artistic recognition of mosques but also provides many Dutch citizens with an opportunity to learn about Islam firsthand.

- Significant gain for humanity

Visitors explore Fatih Mosque during specified hours, accessing informative brochures about the worship space and gaining insights into Türkiye's religious traditions and cultural heritage.

Kemal Gozutok, the mosque's religious officer, expressed positivity about their inclusion in the project. He noted a significant increase in non-Muslim and foreign visitors.

"This project allows us to introduce Islam to both Dutch citizens and (other) non-Muslims, making better use of our potential," he said.

The mosque's management has prepared materials in Dutch, English, Arabic and Turkish to enhance visitors' experiences.

"We often see a transformation in the perspectives of first-time visitors after their tour. This represents a significant gain for both Islam and humanity," said Tolunay Somuncu from the mosque's administration.

Dutch visitor Jaap Kapteyn emphasized the project's importance in fostering community relations.

"You can differ in many things, but you (neighbors) should know each other. All these projects are aimed at meeting and talking," he said.

He said he hopes the project will bring communities together and change Dutch perceptions of Islam and Muslims positively.

- Converted from a church

The building's history adds to its allure. Constructed between 1927 and 1929, it served as a church until 1971.

After a period of disuse and neglect, it was purchased in 1981 and repurposed as a mosque the following year.

Fikret Onder, president of the Fatih Mosque Association, highlighted the extensive renovation in 2010, emphasizing their commitment to preserving the building's historical significance.

As part of the "Largest Museum of the Netherlands" project, the mosque now plays a crucial role in educating visitors about Islamic culture and promoting interfaith understanding in a uniquely Dutch context.







