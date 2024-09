An explosion is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone and missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 4, 2024. (REUTERS File Photo)

Ukraine's air defence units destroyed 15 of 23 attack drones and one guided air missile launched by Russia overnight, Ukraine's air force said on Sunday.

Two of the drones and three other missiles did not reach their targets, the air force posted on the Telegram messaging app. The drones likely were intercepted by Ukraine's electronic warfare systems, it said.