Ukraine warns Iran against delivering ballistic missiles to Russia

Ukraine has called on Iran not to supply Russia with ballistic missiles under any circumstances, after international reports emerged suggesting Moscow is receiving deliveries of the advanced weapons.



Confirmation of the reports would entail serious consequences for bilateral relations between Kyiv and Tehran, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.



It said the deepening cooperation between Iran and Russia threatens the security not only of Ukraine, but of Europe, the Middle East and the rest of the world.



Kyiv has long accused Tehran of supporting Moscow's war – in particular, by providing Iranian drones or plans for the construction of unmanned aerial vehicles.



The international community must increase pressure on Iran and Russia to protect international peace and security, the statement from the Foreign Ministry in Kyiv.



Iran, meanwhile, denied a report in the Wall Street Journal newspaper that it had supplied ballistic missiles to Russia.



"Iran considers the supply of military aid to warring parties to be inhumane and will therefore not take any action in this regard," Tehran's mission to the United Nations in New York said.













