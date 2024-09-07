QATAR CONDEMNS ISRAELS KILLING OF TURKISH-AMERICAN ACTIVIST NEAR NABLUS

Qatar on Friday condemned the murder of Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi by Israeli forces in the northern occupied West Bank.

The Foreign Ministry said the "heinous crime" against Eygi is in line with "the series of repeated brutal Israeli occupation crimes against the Palestinian cause and human rights."

It warned that "the silence of the international community in the face of these horrific violations is a renewed incentive for the occupation to commit more atrocities."

The UN has demanded a "full investigation" and accountability for the killing in a protest against illegal Israeli settlements in the town of Beita.

Fouad Nafaa, the director of the Rafidia Hospital in Nablus, told Anadolu that Eygi arrived at the facility with a gunshot wound to the head. She died despite efforts by medical teams to revive her, according to Nafaa.

Witnesses reported that Israeli soldiers opened fire on a group of Palestinians participating in a demonstration condemning the illegal settlements on Mount Sbeih in Beita, which lies south of Nablus.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa confirmed that the victim was a volunteer with the Fazaa campaign -- an initiative aimed at supporting and protecting Palestinian farmers from violations by illegal Israeli settlers and the military.

Beita residents hold protests after weekly Muslim Friday prayers in congregation to oppose the illegal Israeli settlement of Avitar, which sits atop Mount Sbeih. The community demands that the settlement be removed because it violates their land rights.

Eygi was born in the Turkish city of Antalya in 1998.