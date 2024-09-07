Erdoğan extends condolences to family of Turkish-American activist killed by Israel in West Bank

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday expressed his condolences to the mother of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish-American activist who was killed in an Israeli attack during an anti-occupation protest in the West Bank.

President Erdoğan made a phone call to Rabia Birden Eygi, the mother of the deceased, offering his heartfelt sympathies for the tragic loss of her daughter.

Erdoğan condemned Israel for 'heinously' murdering Aysenur Eygi.

Eygi was shot dead by Israeli forces on Friday while participating in a protest against settlement expansion in the town of Beita, near Nablus in the northern West Bank.

An autopsy report of Eygi confirmed she was killed by an Israeli sniper's bullet to the head, Nablus governor Ghassan Daghlas said on Saturday.

Standing against Israel's state terrorism is an Islamic duty, and also national issue, the president said.