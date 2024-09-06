UN rights office says Israeli forces shot dead US-Turkish activist

The United Nations human rights office said Israeli forces shot and killed an American-Turkish activist on Friday during a West Bank protest at which the army has acknowledged opening fire.

"On 6 September ISF shot in the head and killed a 26-year-old American activist in Beita, Nablus, while she was participating in a peaceful anti-settlement protest," the office for the Palestinian territories said in a statement, referring to the Israeli security forces.

The Israeli army said it was "looking into reports that a foreign national was killed as a result of shots fired".









