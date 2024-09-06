Killing of Turkish-American activist by Israeli forces in West Bank sparks global condemnation

Euro-Med Monitor on Friday expressed its "huge shock" following the killing of a Turkish-American activist by the Israeli army in the northern occupied West Bank.

"We received with a huge shock the news of Israel's killing of US-Turkish activist Aysenur Eygi with a direct shot to the head in the occupied West Bank," it said on X.

"We know Israel will at best claim 'we'll investigate' & the international community will call on Israel to investigate itself," the statement said.

Emphasizing the need for accountability, it highlighted: "This would be a tired sham; a stunt that we have seen countless times whenever the IDF is caught red-handed."

It further added: "Only sanctions can deter such atrocities!"

Ramy Abdu, chairperson of Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, also said on X: "Goodbye Aysenur Ezgil (1998-2024). Killed by an Israeli soldier, shot in the head."

Meanwhile, Palestinian ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot, expressed his condolences and called for international action.

"We are devastated to learn that she has succumbed to her wounds. May she rest in eternal power and peace, and may her killers be held accountable," he stated.

A Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was shot dead by Israeli forces on Friday during a protest against illegal Israeli settlements in the town of Beita in the Nablus district of the occupied West Bank.