Russia claims it took control of 2 more settlements in Ukraine’s Donetsk region

Russia on Wednesday claimed that it took control of two more settlements in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, where it is said to have continued to advance along multiple fronts.

A statement by the Defense Ministry said its forces captured the village of Karlivka, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) southeast from the city of Pokrovsk, a key logistics hub and front in the region.

The ministry said its forces also took control of the village of Prechystivka, about 56 kilometers (34 miles) south of Pokrovsk.

In recent months, Russia has regularly reported taking control of additional settlements as it continues its offensive in the Donetsk region, particularly in the Pokrovsk front.

The ministry on Monday said forces had also seized the village of Skuchne, about 26 kilometers (16 miles) southeast of Pokrovsk.