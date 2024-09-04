Kyiv, Dublin sign deal on bilateral cooperation, support for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and Ireland's Taoiseach Simon Harris (L) exchange documents during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, 04 September 2024. (EPA Photo)

Ukraine and Ireland on Wednesday signed a deal on bilateral cooperation and support for the war-torn country, as Kyiv continues to fight Russia amid the ongoing conflict which began in February 2022.

"Today, we signed a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and Ireland, which will enable us to fully realize the potential of cooperation between our countries, as well as with our partners within the entire framework of security agreements," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X.

The deal came as Zelenskyy held talks with visiting Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris, who arrived in Kyiv on an official visit earlier in the day.

Expressing that the 10-year agreement also ensures further support for Ukraine's humanitarian and infrastructure needs, Zelenskyy said nearly €170 million (almost $188 million) have been allocated for 2024 alone.

Zelenskyy further expressed his gratitude to Ireland for its contribution to joint demining efforts, which he said is saving "countless lives."

"We will, of course, continue working together to strengthen the resilience of Ukraine, Ireland, and all of Europe, including in areas such as cybersecurity," Zelenskyy went on to say.

In an earlier post on X, he said that Ireland has provided Kyiv approximately €380 million in assistance since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Ireland has committed to provide an additional €128 million in non-lethal military support and at least €40 million in humanitarian aid for our country this year," Zelenskyy further said.

In total, Ukraine has signed 26 bilateral security treaties, including with the U.S., UK, Germany, France, Japan, and the EU.

The agreements came as the G7 declared during a NATO summit in Lithuania in July 2023 that it is launching talks with Kyiv to formalize its "enduring support" through "bilateral security commitments and arrangements."