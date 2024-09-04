Iran summons Australian ambassador over social media post on LGBT

Iran on Tuesday summoned the Australian ambassador to Tehran over a social media post regarding LGBT issues.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Ambassador Ian McConville was summoned to the ministry following the publication of an "offensive post" by Canberra's diplomatic mission in Tehran.

Condemning the post, Tehran expressed its " strong objections " to McConville over the Australian embassy's "dissemination of this inappropriate content."

"Today and every day, we're dedicated to creating a supportive environment, where everyone, especially LGBTQIA+ youth, can feel proud to be themselves," the Australian Embassy in Tehran posted on Instagram on Sept. 1.

"The content published by the Australian Embassy is offensive and contrary to Iranian and Islamic norms, customs, and culture," the ministry told McConville, adding that strict measures should be taken to prevent any recurrence.

The ministry said such action by the Australian embassy was "in violation of international law and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which mandates that diplomatic missions respect the laws and regulations of the host country."

The Australian diplomatic mission has not removed the post although Tehran urged the ambassador to "appropriately" rectify the post.

However, the Australian ambassador "emphasized that his embassy certainly had no intention of insulting the Iranian people or their values," the ministry said.

"No mention of Iran was made in the post in question," McConville added.

McConville said he would "convey the concerns and position" of the Iranian government to Canberra.

Australian Labor Minister Murray Watt backed the embassy's social media post.

"We're very proud of the fact that our embassies promote Australian values internationally," Watt said.

"And I'm very concerned to see an overseas government seemingly take action against an Australian embassy that is upholding Australian values," SBS News quoted Watt as saying.