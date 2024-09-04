Head of Israeli police intelligence division plans to resign

The head of the Israeli police intelligence division said Wednesday that he plans to resign, in the latest resignations of top security and military officials in Israel.

Dror Assaraf will step down after 35 years of service, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN said.

His planned resignation comes a day after Shuki Tahauko, the police commander of the North District, quit his post after two years in the position.

According to KAN, at least six top police officers have resigned since the start of this year.

Assaraf is the third top police officer to have resigned since Danny Levy, who is backed by far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, was appointed police chief last July.