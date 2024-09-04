 Contact Us
News World Head of Israeli police intelligence division plans to resign

Head of Israeli police intelligence division plans to resign

The head of Israel's police intelligence division, Dror Assaraf, announced his resignation on Wednesday, following a wave of high-level departures. His resignation comes a day after the North District police commander, Shuki Tahauko, also stepped down, marking at least six top police resignations this year.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published September 04,2024
Subscribe
HEAD OF ISRAELI POLICE INTELLIGENCE DIVISION PLANS TO RESIGN

The head of the Israeli police intelligence division said Wednesday that he plans to resign, in the latest resignations of top security and military officials in Israel.

Dror Assaraf will step down after 35 years of service, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN said.

His planned resignation comes a day after Shuki Tahauko, the police commander of the North District, quit his post after two years in the position.

According to KAN, at least six top police officers have resigned since the start of this year.

Assaraf is the third top police officer to have resigned since Danny Levy, who is backed by far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, was appointed police chief last July.