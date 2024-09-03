UK defense Chief: Arms export suspension will not impact Israeli security

The UK's decision to halt 30 of its 350 arms export licenses to Israel will not have a " material impact " on Israel's security, the British defense secretary said on Tuesday.

Speaking to Times Radio, John Healey said the suspension decision "will not have a material impact on Israel's security."

Healey also noted that he informed his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant about the decision before it was announced.

"As I said to the Defense Minister Yoav Gallant yesterday when I spoke to him before the announcement, we have a duty to follow the law, but this does not alter our unshakable commitment to support Israel's right to self-defense and to the defense of Israel if it comes under direct attack again," Healey said.

Following the announcement, Gallant said he was deeply disheartened by the UK's decision, while Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that he was "disappointed" by the announcement.

Separately, when the BBC asked why components for F-35 jets are not included in the suspension, Healey said that there was a "deliberate carve out" for the jets, of which there are about 1,000 that are used by 20 countries around the world.

"The UK makes important, critical components for all those jets that go into a global pool," he noted, adding that it's "hard to distinguish" which components would go into Israeli jets.

"This is a global supply chain, with the UK a vital part of that supply chain. We are not prepared to put at risk the operation of fighter jets that are central to our own UK security, that of our allies and of NATO," Healey added, rejecting criticism that the government making a political gesture with the suspension.

On Monday, the UK government announced to suspend 30 out of 350 arms export licenses to Israel after a review, warning there is a clear risk that certain UK arms exports to Israel might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of International Humanitarian Law.

The 30 licenses include components for military aircraft, helicopters, drones, and items which facilitate ground targeting, excluding UK components for the F-35 fighter jet program.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The onslaught has resulted in over 40,700 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 94,100 injuries, according to local health authorities.



