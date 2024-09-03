Turkish-made jet trainer Hurjet performs at international airshow in Egypt

The homegrown jet trainer "Hurjet" by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) was showcased Tuesday at the Egypt International Airshow, hosted by that country's Defense Ministry.





The Hurjet craft performed in the air for 10 minutes at the El Alamein International Airport near Alexandria, where the event took place.

The airshow brought together senior executives and government officials from the defense, space and commercial aviation sectors in Africa and the Middle East.





TAI displayed its indigenous combat aircraft "Kaan," the T129 ATAK helicopter and the unmanned aerial vehicle "Aksungur," in addition to Hurjet.

The Turkish defense firm's project for Türkiye's first-ever jet-powered supersonic trainer aircraft Hurjet began in 2017.





The Hurjet craft flew for the first time in April 2023 and ever since, work has been underway to prepare the jet trainer to become a new addition to the Turkish Air Force by 2025.









