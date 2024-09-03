Spanish prime minister to visit China for bilateral talks

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will pay a four-day official visit to China, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Upon the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Sanchez will begin his trip on Sept. 8, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

The two sides are expected to hold wide-ranging talks on bilateral ties, regional and international issues.

As Spain has joined South Africa's case on genocide against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the war on Gaza may also reflect in the bilateral discussions with China.

Both countries said a cease-fire is required in the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza, where more than 40,800 have been killed by Israeli forces since Oct. 7.

South Africa brought a case against Israel at the ICJ in the Hague in late 2023, accusing it of failing to uphold its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention.