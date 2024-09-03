News World Expedition shows Titanic, including famous bow, is disintegrating

The Titanic is decaying in its ocean grave, footage from a recent exploration has shown, with the famous bow among the parts affected.



The front end of the luxury liner was immortalized in James Cameron's film "Titanic" when stars Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio appeared on the bow in a memorable scene.



But the bow has lost around 4.5 metres of its railing, which is now lying on the seabed, RMS Titanic, owner of the most famous shipwreck in the world, said in an X post this week.



There is also now a large gap on the port side of the ship.



During the owner's expedition in July and August - the company's first since 2010 - more than 2 million photographs of the wreck were taken.



The luxury steamer, advertised as unsinkable when it was commissioned, was wrecked on its maiden voyage from the English port city of Southampton to New York in 1912.



Around 1,500 of the more than 2,200 people on board died after it hit an iceberg. The wreck was found in 1985 south-east of the Canadian province of Newfoundland at a depth of around 3,800 metres.
























