China launches long March-4B Rocket with new remote sensing satellites

A Long March-4B carrier rocket carrying a new group of remote sensing satellites blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, 03 September 2024. (EPA)

China launched a Long March-4B carrier rocket on Tuesday, successfully placing a new batch of Yaogan-43 02 remote sensing satellites into space, according to state media.

The launch took place at 9.22 a.m. local time (0122GMT) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan province.

The satellites have successfully entered their designated orbit and will be used primarily to test new technologies for low-orbit constellations.

This mission marks the 533rd flight of the Long March rocket series.