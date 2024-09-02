Malaysian prime minister urges stronger U.S. stance on Gaza cease-fire

Malaysian prime minister on Monday urged the U.S. to adopt a more forceful position in pushing for a cease-fire in Gaza, emphasizing the need for global powers to take decisive action to end the Israeli onslaught.

"Because of the lack of commitment of countries, particularly the U.S., which wields a lot of influence, there's a dire need for them to use that influence to stop the atrocities," Anwar Ibrahim said during a joint press conference in Kuala Lumpur with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

Anwar's call for a stronger U.S. response comes as Israel continues its attacks on Gaza following the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

Despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israeli attacks have escalated, resulting in the deaths of over 40,700 Palestinians, primarily women and children, and leaving more than 94,100 injured, according to local health sources.

Prime Minister Luxon, who is on a three-day visit to Malaysia to enhance defense, economic, and cultural ties, echoed Anwar's sentiments.

"We both are very united in calling for an immediate cease-fire, getting the parties around the negotiating table, and finding a two-state solution," Luxon said.

Israel's ongoing war on Gaza has sparked international outrage, with growing calls for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in the besieged Palestinian enclave.