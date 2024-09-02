News Diplomacy Human Rights Watch calls on Mongolia to arrest Putin during his visit

DPA DIPLOMACY Published September 02,2024

Human Rights Watch has called on Mongolia to either deny entry to Russian President Vladimir Putin or arrest him, according to a statement by Maria Elena Vignoli from the non-governmental organization's global justice unit on Monday.



"Mongolia would be defying its international obligations as an ICC member if it allows Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit without arresting him," Maria Elena Vignoli, senior international justice counsel at Human Rights Watch, said in the statement.



According to the Kremlin, Putin arrived in the capital Ulan Bator on Monday evening. A meeting with Mongolian President Uchnaagiin Chürelsüch is planned for Tuesday.



Putin travelled to the country at the Mongolian leader's invitation to strengthen cooperation between the two nations, according to a Kremlin statement, despite an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court alleging war crimes in Ukraine.



Mongolia recognizes the International Criminal Court and would be obliged to arrest Putin during his stay in Ulaanbaatar.



However, Moscow is unconcerned, seeing no danger for Putin due to the friendly relations between the two countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.



It is Putin's first trip since the start of his war on Ukraine to a country that is a member of the court in The Hague.



Mongolia is striving to maintain balanced relationships with its powerful neighbours China and Russia as well as with the West.



Since Mongolia is also dependent on Russia, it is considered unlikely that the country would jeopardize its relations by arresting Putin.









