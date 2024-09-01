Philippines detects 3 more mpox cases

A test tube labelled "Mpox virus positive" is held in this illustration taken August 20, 2024. (REUTERS File Photo)

The Philippines has reported three new mpox cases, bringing the total number of active cases in the country to eight this year, the Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

According to a report from the Manila Times, mpox surveillance systems identified two cases in Metro Manila and one in the Calabarzon region. All three cases involve the milder MPXV clade II variant.

Since July 2022, the Philippines has recorded a total of 17 mpox cases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the global mpox situation as a "public health emergency of international concern."

In 2024, more than a dozen African countries have reported mpox outbreaks, with the Democratic Republic of Congo accounting for over 90% of the reported cases. The variant circulating in Africa is believed to be both more contagious and more deadly than the "clade II" variant, which was responsible for the global outbreak that began in 2022.

Mpox is a viral disease that spreads through close contact and contaminated materials such as sheets, clothing, and needles, according to the WHO.

















