Serbia buys 12 warplanes from France for €2.7B

Serbia signed an agreement Thursday with France's Dassault Aviation to purchase 12 Dassault Rafale fighter jets for €2.7 billion ($2.99 billion).

The agreement was signed during an official visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to the capital, Belgrade.

The deal includes a complete auxiliary logistics package, spare engines and parts.

"We are happy to become part of the Rafale club,'' said Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic at a news conference.

''Twelve brand new aircraft will be owned by the Republic of Serbia. This is huge news and will contribute to a significant increase in the operational capabilities of our army. Thank you, President Macron, for allowing us to buy new Rafales. We believe it was not easy. We also believe in good cooperation between our armies in the future," said Vucic.

Macron, who arrived on a two-day visit to Serbia with the highest state honors, said that in the last five years, relations between Serbia and France have experienced a new upswing.

"I would like to send a message of friendship from France to Serbia today with my presence and to say in the most decisive way that your country has a place in Europe, in the European Union," he said.

He said that Europe needs a strong and democratic Serbia, while Belgrade needs a strong and sovereign EU.

''My message is simple: the European Union and its member countries, in this context, need a strong and democratic Serbia, and Serbia needs a strong and sovereign European Union to defend its interests. Serbia has a place in the European Union, and it can play a very important role there and serve as an example and a flywheel for the entire Western Balkans region, and we are ready to support all efforts which are necessary, both in the field of economy and in improving the rule of law and everyday life,'' said Macron.

Serbia and France agreed to Belgrade's purchase of the Dassault Rafale fighter jets in April during Vucic's visit to Paris and his meeting with Macron.

Macron on Friday will visit the Matica Srpska Gallery in Novi Sad and give a speech at the Forum on Youth and Artificial Intelligence. At the end of his visit to Serbia, he will unveil a plaque commemorating the completion of work on the modernization of Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport.