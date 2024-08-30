ISRAEL EXTENDS MANDATORY MILITARY SERVICE FOR 350,000 RESERVISTS UNTIL THIS YEARS END

The Israeli government on Friday extended the mandatory military service of 350,000 reservists for another four months until the end of 2024.

The government approved the extension in a Security Cabinet meeting and passed it by vote, allowing 350,000 reservists to be mobilized until the end of 2024, Israel's Army Radio reported, without providing any further details.

In early October 2023, the Israeli government called up more than 350,000 reservists to participate in its deadly war on Gaza. Since then, the call-up order has been extended several times.

Separately, 15 Israeli Paratroopers Brigade soldiers have refused to return to participate in the Gaza war.



Israel's Channel 12 reported on Friday that "15 soldiers from the Paratroopers Brigade, who completed their service this week in the cities of Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis, were called back but (they) refused."

"One of the issues that accompanies the conclusion of operations is the exhaustion of soldiers, who then leave for a period of rest," the broadcaster reported.

"The army is attempting to address the issue of exhaustion creatively, but it is clear to everyone that this is a sensitive situation that could impact more units and soldiers," it added.

The Israeli army stated that no punitive action would be taken against the soldiers.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The onslaught has resulted in over 40,600 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 93,800 injuries, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.