Honduras says it will end extradition agreement with US

Honduras on Wednesday said that it will end its extradition agreement with the U.S., after the U.S. ambassador voiced concerns over a meeting between Honduran and Venezuelan defense officials.

Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina said the government has officially informed its decision to the U.S. Embassy in Tegucigalpa.

The move came after US Ambassador to Honduras Laura Dogu said that Washington was concerned after a meeting last week between Honduran Defense Minister Jose Manuel Zelaya and his Venezuelan counterpart, Vladimir Padrino.

The U.S. had indicted Padrino on drug trafficking charges in 2020.

The termination of the extradition agreement came after a period of strained diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Venezuela, which worsened following the election of leftist President Xiomara Castro.

However, relations between Honduras and Venezuela have recently shown signs of improvement.