US warns of potential oil leak from tanker attacked by Houthis in Red Sea

A Greek-flagged oil tanker attacked by the Yemeni Houthi group in the Red Sea last week could be leaking oil and possibly a potential environmental catastrophe, the Pentagon warned on Tuesday.

Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said the MV Delta Sounion, carrying approximately 1 million barrels of crude oil, was immobilized and on fire in the Red Sea.

"The MV Delta Sounion ... appears to be leaking oil, presenting both a navigational hazard and a potential environmental catastrophe," Ryder said during a news conference.

The secretary emphasized that such attacks "destabilize global and regional commerce, put the lives of innocent civilian mariners at risk, and imperil the vibrant maritime ecosystem in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden."

US Central Command is actively monitoring the situation and coordinating with maritime partners in the region to determine how best to assist the vessel and mitigate potential environmental impact, he added.

The Houthis announced last Wednesday that they had targeted the ship for "violating the ban on access to Israeli ports."

The Greek Maritime Affairs Ministry has said the vessel, en route from Iraq to Greece, had a crew of two Russian and 23 Filipino sailors, who have since been evacuated with assistance from a partner nation vessel.

The Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen have been seizing commercial ships belonging to Israeli companies off the coast of Yemen and attacking some of them with drones and missiles in response to Israel's attacks in Gaza, since Oct. 31.









