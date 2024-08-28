Sydney-based law firm to defend pro-Gaza veteran broadcaster

A Sydney-based law and advocacy firm on Wednesday announced it will defend veteran broadcaster Mary Kostakidis from the charges brought against her by the Zionist Federation of Australia for sharing posts about the situation in Gaza.

"XD Law are proud to defend Mary Kostakidis from the charges brought against her by the Zionist Federation of Australia under s18c of the Racial Discrimination Act … for sharing tweets about Gaza," the firm said in a statement posted on X.

"We filed her defense at the Human Rights Commission this week. Her instructions are clear - she will not be intimidated, she will not be gagged, she will not stop covering international events as she has her entire career. And that includes Israel, warts and all," it added.

In July, the head of the Zionist Federation of Australia lodged a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, accusing the former SBS broadcaster Mary Kostakidis of "breaching racial discrimination laws in social media posts."

Kostakidis, who, since the start of the conflict in Gaza last October, has been posting live updates, sharing reports on the devastation there and accounts of ordinary people trying to survive it, described the complaint as an attempt "to silence people like myself."

"They will continue to defame me in the press but please remember this is happening to journalists, academics and others all over the western world. We are on the right side of history and international law. I have no trouble standing up to bullies," she added.

"The Australian Zionist Federation is weaponizing Australian law in an attempt to curb criticism of Israel for its acts of genocide. I won't be intimidated by them in the face of the slaughter of tens of thousands of children, hundreds of doctors, nurses, journalists and other civilians," Kostakidis said.

According to the law firm, over the past 40 years, Mary, the face of SBS news for 20 of them, has been a central figure in building a tolerant multicultural Australia.

"Defend free speech for all Australians. Defend social media. Defend Mary Kostakidis," it said.