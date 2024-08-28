Early voting has begun in Russia's Kursk region to elect a new regional governor and it will continue until Sept. 5, according to the country's elections authority.

Voters can cast their ballots at polling stations, from home, or via remote electronic voting. The main voting days are scheduled for Sept. 6, 7, and 8, the Russian Central Election Commission said in a statement.

For those temporarily relocated from the Kursk region to other areas, voting can take place at designated accommodation points across 14 regions, including Vladimir, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kostroma, Lipetsk, Moscow, Orenburg, Oryol, Ryazan, Saratov, Smolensk, Tambov, Tver, and Tula.

These extraterritorial precinct election commissions will operate from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2.

Candidates for the governorship include Alexey Smirnov from the United Russia Party, Alexey Bobovnikov from the Communist Party, Gennady Bayev from the Fair Russia — For Truth Party, and Alexey Tomanov from the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, according to the election commission.

Due to the ongoing "counter-terrorism operation" and federal emergency status in the region following Ukraine's incursion on Aug. 5-6, security measures have been significantly heightened.

Polling station workers are equipped with protective gear, including armor and helmets, and law enforcement personnel are providing security at the stations.

Clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces have recently escalated, particularly after Ukrainian troops entered the Kursk region on the night of Aug. 5 and 6, which Moscow claimed was orchestrated by the West, led by the U.S.

Last Tuesday, Moscow summoned American Chargé d'Affaires Stephanie Holmes to formally protest the involvement of U.S. private military companies alongside Ukrainian troops fighting in the Kursk region, as well as the presence of journalists from U.S. media outlets covering the war.

Ukraine claims its forces have captured approximately 100 settlements, including the town of Sudzha.

Russian authorities reported 17 deaths, 140 injuries, and the evacuation of over 121,000 people from the region due to the conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the offensive aims to establish a buffer zone, arguing that a Western ban on striking deep into Russian territory prompted the attack on the Kursk region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the incursion as a "terrorist attack."