Bosnia: Helicopter with four crew members crashes into lake

A Bosnia and Herzegovina Armed Forces helicopter with four crew members onboard crashed into Jablanica Lake on Wednesday.

The UH-1H helicopter from the Air Force and Air Defense Brigade fell into the lake during a planned exercise, according to the Ministry of Defense.

The four crew members, including a pilot, a co-pilot, a flight technician, and a search and rescue service specialist, are reported to be in stable condition and receiving preventive medical treatment at a hospital in Konjic City, the statement said.

The helicopter was participating in a rehearsal for an exercise with the civil protection of Konjic, scheduled for Thursday.

Emergency services were promptly deployed to the site to investigate the circumstances of the crash.

Defense Minister Zukan Helez visited the crash site, and the ministry stated that further information will be provided following the completion of the investigation.