Allies ‘strongly condemn’ escalation in Russian air strikes on Ukraine: NATO chief

The covered body of a killed local resident is seen at the site of a Russian missile strike in the village of Novohupalivka, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 26, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

NATO member states "strongly condemn the escalation in Russian air strikes on Ukraine," Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"The NATO-Ukraine Council met to address developments on the battlefield and Ukraine's priority capability needs," Stoltenberg posted on X.

"Allies strongly condemn the escalation in Russian air strikes on Ukraine," he emphasized, adding, "We must continue to provide Ukraine with the equipment and munitions it needs to defend itself."

Ukraine has openly expressed its desire to join the NATO alliance.

While NATO has not yet offered Ukraine membership, the alliance has significantly strengthened its ties with Kyiv since the war with Russia began in February 2022.