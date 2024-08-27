Türkiye expresses deep sorrow over flood disaster in Bangladesh

Türkiye expressed deep sorrow on Tuesday over the loss of lives and material damage caused by the recent floods in Bangladesh.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and the material damage caused by the recent flood disaster in Bangladesh," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Ankara also offered prayers for those who lost their lives and extended heartfelt condolences to the friendly and brotherly people of Bangladesh.

The recent floods have claimed at least 23 lives in eastern Bangladesh, forcing thousands to seek shelter, according to local media.

According to authorities, the severe floods have affected approximately 5.17 million people.



