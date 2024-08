Russian spy chief says Ukraine did not plan incursion into Russia's Kursk region alone, TASS reports

Russian foreign intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin said on Tuesday that Moscow does not believe that Ukraine planned its incursion into Russia's western Kursk region by itself, the TASS state news agency reported.

Russia has charged, without providing evidence, that the United States helped Kyiv launch its lightning attack into Russia on Aug. 6.