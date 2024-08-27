Russian president, Indian premier discuss resolution of Ukrainian conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke by phone on Tuesday, discussing the Ukraine conflict as well as other important bilateral issues, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi briefed President Putin on his recent visit to Kyiv and emphasized his commitment to finding a solution to the Ukraine conflict through political and diplomatic means.

"Vladimir Putin shared his principled assessment of the destructive policies of the Kyiv authorities and their Western patrons, and went on to highlight Russia's approaches to resolving this conflict," the statement added.

The leaders also discussed steps to implement trade and economic agreements reached during Modi's official visit to Russia in July 2024.

They expressed satisfaction with the progress of their collaboration within the BRICS, a group of emerging economies made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. In January, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE were admitted as full members.

Prime Minister Modi confirmed his intention to attend the Kazan Summit in October 2024, as Russia has held the year-long presidency since January 1 of this year.

Both leaders agreed to maintain and strengthen bilateral contacts at various levels.



