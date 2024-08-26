News World Scholz wants Germany to step up deportations after Solingen attack

Speaking during a visit to Solingen, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized the need to increase the pace of deportations for unauthorized migrants, particularly in light of the recent fatal knife attack in the city. He stated that this could be achieved through legal measures if deemed necessary.

Deportations should be accelerated "with legal regulations if necessary," Scholz said on a visit to Solingen.



The chancellor also called for "consistent, practical enforcement" of existing laws, including for migrants applying for asylum in Germany - and not in the first European Union country where they arrived - in contravention of the Dublin Regulation.



"It will certainly make sense to establish a task force to study this," Scholz added.



Three people were killed and eight others injured in the attack on Friday at a market square in Solingen's city centre.



The 26-year-old suspect, who is originally from Syria, was subsequently remanded in custody by order of an investigating judge.



The man, who is suspected of membership of the Deash terror group, was reportedly due to be deported to Bulgaria after arriving in Germany in 2022, but police were unable to locate him.











