US pledges support to survivors on 7th anniversary of ‘Rohingya Genocide Day’

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a message on the 7th anniversary of "Rohingya Genocide Day" on Sunday that Washington continues to honour the victims and support the survivors of the tragedy.

"Today marks the seventh anniversary of the Burma military's genocide and crimes against humanity targeting Rohingya," Blinken said on X.

The US continues to honour the victims and stand with the survivors as they seek justice and accountability for these atrocities, he added.

Seven years ago, the majority of the ethnic Rohingya Muslim community was forced to flee Myanmar's Rakhine state, an act recognized as genocide by the UN and other international organizations.

According to the Bangladeshi Foreign Ministry, the South Asian country currently houses over 1.3 million Rohingya in Cox's Bazar district and Bhasan Char isle, with no repatriations taking place despite previous attempts to begin the process.