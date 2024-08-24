Turkish coast guards rescue 100 more irregular migrants

Three inflatable boats carrying irregular migrants off Türkiye's Aegean coastal city of Izmir were rescued after facing engine failure, authorities said on Saturday.

The boats, which were in the vicinity of the city's Çeşme, Dikili, and Seferihisar districts, drifted due to engine malfunction and called for help, according to the Turkish Coast Guard Command.

Rescue teams were dispatched to the area and successfully saved 100 irregular migrants, including 28 children, from the drifting boats.

The migrants were sent to the Provincial Migration Management Directorate after necessary procedures.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.



