SCHOLZ REAFFIRMS GERMANYS UNWAVERING SOLIDARITY TO UKRAINE

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reaffirmed on Saturday Berlin's "continued and unwavering solidarity" with Ukraine in spite of a budget reduction for military aid to Kyiv next year, his office said.

Germany has been the second largest contributor of aid to Ukraine after the United States, but in 2025 plans to halve the budget spent helping its fight against Russia's invasion.

In a telephone call with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, Scholz "reaffirmed the continued and unwavering solidarity with Ukraine in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression", according to a readout of the phone call released by his office.

The readout said Zelensky thanked Germany "for its ongoing military support, particularly in the field of air defence" during the call, which took place on the day Ukraine marks its independence from the Soviet Union.

Scholz's ruling coalition has been embroiled in a protracted row over Germany's 2025 budget.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the liberal Free Democratic Party has asked other departments to find cost savings to help Germany adhere to a constitutional rule preventing the state from taking on too much debt.

Where Germany spent around eight billion euros (nine billion dollars) on aid for Ukraine in 2024, the latest draft earmarks around four billion euros.

More budget talks will be held before it is adopted by the end of the year, while the finance ministry said on August 17 it was open to considering extra spending for Ukraine on a case-by-case basis.







