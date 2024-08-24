Iran says it has right to retaliate for assassination of Haniyeh

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday informed his French and British counterparts that his country does not want to expand the war in the region, but reserves the right to respond to Israel's assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Araghchi separately spoke over the phone with French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

The British secretary discussed with Araghchi the developments in Gaza and urged Iran to play a role in easing tension in the region, the statement said.

Meanwhile, speaking to Sejourne, the Iranian foreign minister said that his country considers the assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran an "unforgivable violation of Iran's sovereignty and national security."

He said that Iran reserves the right to respond to the assassination.

Tensions are running high in the Middle East following the July 31 assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Iran's capital Tehran. Hours earlier, Israel killed Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut.

Hamas and Iran have accused Israel of carrying out Haniyeh's assassination, while Tel Aviv has not confirmed or denied responsibility.

Iran has vowed "harsh punishment" for Israel for Haniyeh's killing on Iranian soil.

The escalation comes amid an ongoing Israeli offensive against the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 40,200 Palestinians following an attack on Oct. 7 last year by Hamas that killed 1,139 Israelis.