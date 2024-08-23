Dozens of Indian tourists killed in Nepal bus accident

 Contact Us
A bus carrying Indian tourists plunged off a Nepali highway and into a river on Friday, killing 27 people, a district official told reporters. "Out of 43, in total 27 people have died," Tanahun district official Janardan Gautam said in a statement.

Published August 23,2024
At least 27 Indian tourists were killed after a bus plunged into a river in Gandaki province of central Nepal, local media reported on Friday.

The bus carrying around 43 tourists plunged into Marsyangdi River at Anbu Khaireni of Tanahun district, daily The Himalayan Times reported.

It was en route to the capital Kathmandu from Pokhara city.

According to local police, the bodies of 14 passengers were retrieved and all the injured were taken to hospital.

The Indian Embassy in Nepal confirmed the accident, saying it is coordinating with local authorities.

An Indian tourist bus traveling from Pokhara to Kathmandu with around 43 Indians fell 150 meters into Marsyangdi River on Friday, the embassy said on X.