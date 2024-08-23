Dozens of Indian tourists killed in Nepal bus accident

At least 27 Indian tourists were killed after a bus plunged into a river in Gandaki province of central Nepal, local media reported on Friday.

The bus carrying around 43 tourists plunged into Marsyangdi River at Anbu Khaireni of Tanahun district, daily The Himalayan Times reported.

It was en route to the capital Kathmandu from Pokhara city.

According to local police, the bodies of 14 passengers were retrieved and all the injured were taken to hospital.

The Indian Embassy in Nepal confirmed the accident, saying it is coordinating with local authorities.

An Indian tourist bus traveling from Pokhara to Kathmandu with around 43 Indians fell 150 meters into Marsyangdi River on Friday, the embassy said on X.







